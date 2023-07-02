LEWISBURG — Properties across Union County were damaged in storms Sunday afternoon. A weather alert was in effect across the southeast part of the county until 5:45, according to Michelle Dietrich, director of the Union County Emergency Management Agency.
The National Weather Service previously confirmed a tornado was located over Milton at 4:35 p.m. moving northeast. NWS confirmed a tornado was over Lewisburg about 4:21 p.m.
At 4:48 p.m. Sunday, a confirmed tornado was located over Exchange in northern Montour County, moving east at 20 mph.
Just Lite It Fireworks on West Branch Highway in Lewisburg was damaged, Dietrich said.
The fireworks shop located along Route 15 in Kelly Township was partially collapsed according to multiple reports and the road was closed near the site.
Route 15 was closed for several hours for debris cleanup as well as downed wires. All directions reopened at 6:10 p.m. Sunday.
There was also a touchdown in the western part of the county, near Four Bells Church on Old Turnpike Road in Millmont, where a barn was damaged, according to Deitrich.
"I am putting a small activation of emergency services in place until this clears up," Deitrich said.
The tornadic thunderstorm remained over mainly rural areas of northwestern Montour, northwestern Northumberland and northeastern Union counties, including Turbotville, West Milton, McEwensville and Bucknell.
Residents in these areas were urged to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, officials said.
Northumberland County EMA Director Steve Jeffrey said the only damage so far in Northumberland County were some downed utility lines and a field fire.
Getting to safety
Jodi Lenhart, of Sunbury, went to get a pet fish and had time to burn while waiting on Sunday afternoon. She decided to go to the Aldi grocery store, just off Route 15, in Union County, before the weather got worse.
“It wasn’t raining hard when I went in the store but I got a tornado warning on my phone and didn’t think much about it,” she said. “A second message came through saying seek shelter and the power went out in the store for a minute.”
Then the store employees stepped in, she said.
“The workers came to everyone in the store and told us to follow them to the back,” Lenhart said. "About 20 of us followed workers to the back and it was very scary but it was only a matter of seconds and then it got quiet and it was done.”