A quick-moving and powerful thunderstorm knocked power out to more than 2,500 homes on Wednesday in the Valley and tore the roof off of a storage building near a cemetery in Milton.
With temperatures hovering near 100, thunderstorms kicked up across the Valley in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday, sweeping through Union and northern Northumberland County around 4:30 p.m.
Nikki Fetrow, who lives on High Street in Milton near Harmony Cemetery, placed the 911 call regarding the building damage.
"I just happened to open the front door and looked out and notice there was a whole roof right here in the street, so I called 911, and they came right away," Fetrow said.
Next, she called her neighbors, who are seniors, to see if they were OK.
"It was terribly windy — well, you can see everything blown all over and up the street. It was pouring," she said. "It gave me a big scare, actually. It was really booming and lightning."
Fire department officials did not respond to calls seeking more details or comments on the building damage Wednesday night.
According to PPL's outage map, power was out to more than 1,000 customers Wednesday evening. Citizen's Electric's outage map showed more than 1,600 were left in the dark as well.
A National Weather Service severe thunderstorm watch for Valley counties expired at 8 p.m., and by that time the temperature had dropped to 76 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.