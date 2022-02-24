The latest winter weather advisory to hit the Valley is scheduled to expire at 10 a.m. this morning after a late-arriving winter storm that was expected to dump some snow, sleet and ice vacates the region today.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and a quarter-inch of ice are possible. The advisory went into effect at 7 p.m. but precipitation, forecast earlier this week to start just after dark, was scheduled to arrive close to midnight, according to meteorologists. AccuWeather reported precipitation should conclude around noon Friday.
The delayed arrival of the storm led PennDOT to make some changes to its scheduled travel restrictions for state highways.
PennDOT announced several precautions ahead of the storm, including the pre-treatment of roads and advanced vehicle restrictions, which happened across the region on Thursday.
Anti-icing trucks were busy high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties, PennDOT reported. Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
Beginning at 7 p.m., Tier 1 restrictions went into place along the Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161) and the entire length of Interstate 99.
At 10 p.m., Tier 1 restrictions were implemented along Interstate 80 from I-99 to the Ohio border; and I-79 from I-80 to I-90.
Then at midnight, the same restrictions were added along Interstate 80 that bisects the Valley and all of Interstate 180, along with: U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border; the entire length of I-78; I-81 from I-78 to the New York border; the entire length of I-84; the entire length of I-380; and the entire length of Route 33.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks; passenger vehicles towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs) and motorcycles.