SUNBURY — Snow should start to drop later Sunday but don't expect much, an AccuWeather meteorologist said.
On Wednesday, more snow is likely to hit the Valley and that storm could bring a bit more than Sunday's but again, AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said it probably won't be an impactful storm.
On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service put a winter weather advisory in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday. NWS said slippery conditions are possible from 2-11 p.m. with possibly an inch of snow and a mix of ice to follow.
Valley residents are expected to see less than an inch of snow through today but if anyone is traveling north to watch the NFL football games with friends or family, they should take some precautions, Kines said.
"If people are heading up to the Northern tier then they could see a bit more snow," he said. "But for the Valley residents, this storm should not be a big deal."
In fact, Kines said, there are no major snowstorms in the future, as of now.
"We don't see any really cold weather heading our way and a storm here and there but so far nothing to be concerned with," he said. "We are well below the normal snowfall for the year so far."
Kines said Wednesday's storm looks like it will arrive with some colder air and a better chance of seeing an accumulation of up to three inches, but there will be a switch over to rain at some point and that copuld keep totals down.
Kines said the warmer air that the Valley has been seeing will likely get rid of the snow pretty quickly.
"Normally we should see highs in the mid-30s and at in the 20s and we are above that," he said.
Kines said there will be other storms in the coming weeks that will impact the Valley, but nothing to be alarmed about yet.
"There may be another one next week and it's a system that might have to be watched, but it's down the road," he said. "Aside from cold spell around Christmas, we haven’t had much cold to deal with."
Sunbury City Councilwoman Lisa Martina, who is in charge of the streets department, said Sunbury is ready for the weather and is well stocked on salt for the roads.
"Our streets department is always prepared for any storms that come our way," Martina said. "We make sure to do our best to keep the city safe and accessible."
Martina said the city is stocked up on salt and monitors the weather on a regular basis.