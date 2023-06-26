Heavy thunderstorms have knocked out power to nearly 4,000 homes across the Valley on Monday night.
Bands of heavy showers have spread across the region throughout the evening with another band to blast through around 10 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.
According to PPL's outage map, power is out to 3,966 customers in the Valley and 6,200 across PPL's footprint.
As of 9:30 p.m., there are 2,645 customers in Northumberland County without power, 1,251 in Snyder County and 80 in Union County.