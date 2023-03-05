LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum hosted its weekly Safari Sunday event offering local children the opportunity to learn about animals, their habitats and other fun facts.
During Sunday’s gathering, a group of lively children learned about big cats from a book read by Bucknell University student Anna Marie Wingard. Following the reading, they painted a poster of one of the cats they learned about.
Wingard is a community engaged scholar through Bucknell University. While considering different places to volunteer, she determined the Lewisburg Children’s Museum would be the perfect fit.
“My dad used to teach at the Lewisburg High School, so I was familiar with the building,” she said. “I also just love working with kids.”
Wingard said this was her first time leading the event, but she was happy and excited to do so.
Reagan Morse, 6, and her brother, Preston, 2, were excited to attend and learn about animals, many of which they have at home.
“I have a lot of animals,” Preston said.
His sister further explained that their family used to have donkeys, and now has bunnies, dogs, cats, sheep, goats and chickens.
Throughout the reading of the Big Cats book, the group of five was engaged with the material, chiming in with their own anecdotes about their own cats and how they like to bathe in the sun.
When prompted by Wingard, the children discussed how many zoos they had visited, and one exclaimed “this many!” with her arms outstretched.
The group was also excited to work together to paint a big cat poster.
Safari Sundays will take place at 1 p.m. each week through April.
The events are free to attend and recommended for children ages 3 and older.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum offers other activities throughout the week including Toddler Time and ex-STREAM Saturdays, as well as monthly events such as Sensory Friendly Family Night.
To learn more about these events, call (570) 768-4914 or visit online at: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.