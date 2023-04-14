Students across the Valley are strategizing to take down local opponents through the virtual platform chess.com. The new chess league began at the Danville Area High School and spread quickly, with a total of eight schools now competing.
Paul Breon, Danville Area School District instructional technology specialist, decided he wanted to add to the district’s already existing esports league.
“Our high school has an esports league already. They play the game ‘Rocket League’ — it’s an arcade-style game,” he said. “I wanted to give the students who were into strategy games an option to play competitively and represent the school.”
Recognizing that he didn’t have funding for the league, Breon took advantage of the free virtual platform. “Since we could compete online, there weren’t a lot of hoops to jump through with securing transportation and locations,” he said. “We just needed to find advisors at other schools who could agree on a day to participate.”
Breon began emailing high school principals, looking for faculty members at other schools who might be interested in starting their own chess teams. He was happy to find seven other teachers who were willing to donate their time and take part in the league.
Eight schools from six districts are currently involved including Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and Central Columbia.
Andrew Cook, Lewisburg Area High School social studies teacher, was happy to lead a team in playing one of his own favorite childhood pastimes. “Chess has been something I’ve done since I was a little guy,” he said. “What’s really cool about this is that it’s a team thing.”
Michelle Hintz, an English teacher at Bloomsburg Area High School, said that she had run a chess club for years, but was excited for the kids to start playing other schools.
“The kids always play on chess.com. Once I got the call from Paul, they were all in,” she said. “They were so excited to have opponents that they didn’t know and were live people.”
The students competing in the chess league are not only having fun, but also scoring high. “The league has some really, really talented kids,” Cook said. “There are some rated 1,000 and up. Only 15% of players get there.”
Lewisburg Area junior Paul Permyashkin, rated 1,000, is excited to be playing against other students. “It’s different because you know who you’re going against, but they’re also a stranger,” he said.
Zachary Tims, Lewisburg Area freshman, agreed that playing another person makes the game more competitive. “It’s different when you know you’re playing someone,” he said. “When you win, it counts for something.”
The competitors explained that the highest rating is Grandmaster at 2,400. Caleb Meyer-Chabris, Lewisburg Area sophomore, is currently rated 1,800 and ranked in the 94th percentile in the U.S. Chess Federation.
Having seen so much success in the recently started league, advisors are hoping to expand in the coming years.
Cook hopes the activity will be appreciated and its value acknowledged. “It’s good for student brains; the positive outcomes are so awesome,” he said. “To have it be more frequent and valued would be wonderful.”
Breon wants to encourage other schools to join the league and give students the opportunity to play one another. “Hopefully we’ll have more schools participate and also be able to have a varsity and jayvee league next year,” he said.
According to Breon, student interest is abundant and competing in the chess league might be just what they need. “I feel that this is an excellent opportunity to include students in the culture of the school who might not otherwise be in a competitive activity,” he said.
“There’s definitely plenty of interest in chess among the students. If there’s a teacher willing to advise the club, and it’s supported by the school district, then the students will be there.”