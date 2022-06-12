TURBOTVILLE — Two years of whispered silence around the Historic Warrior Run Church finally broke into cheerful crowds, food and family fun on Sunday during the 40th annual Strawberry Festival.
From sunrise to sundown, preparation for the festival started on Saturday with members of the Warrior Run — Fort Freeland Heritage Society starting to churn homemade ice cream and collect truckloads of locally grown strawberries.
On Sunday morning, crowds of people began to arrive and set up lawn chairs under large, shady grove trees in anticipation for a relaxing day with friends and family.
Soon after the people arrived, freshly waxed and washed antique cars pulled up. The vehicles, including old Ford pickup trucks and Edsels, sat pristinely across from the food vendors, where lines as long as the eye can see were forming to get a taste of homemade pastries.
Members of the Heritage Society prepared a slew of food options for the day. There was ice cream, strawberry shortcake, strawberry pie, and many more strawberry delicacies to be had.
Adjacent to the food vendors was the Warrior Run Church Cemetery, where people were encouraged to walk around and view graves from the Revolutionary War Era.
Randy Watts, leader of the Tiadaghton Chapter for the Sons of the American Revolution, greeted people as they entered the cemetery.
He spoke a little on what it is like to have the festival back.
“It’s a big deal to get back on track with this festival after two years,” said Watts.
To them, the Historical Society, it is about more than making money — its about community.
The COVID-19 virus interrupted many community activities and was the cause of the Strawberry Festival cancellation these last two years.
Watts talks about the importance of the festival for the people and the church, “Good scripture in the Bible preaches being neighborly, that’s what we are trying to do with this festival — be good neighbors.”
Watts also talks about the importance of the festival for the education of the Revolutionary War Era.
He says more people need an “attitude of gratitude” for the freedoms shared today. He led a hymn sing in the church at 1:30 p.m., featuring Dr. Dale Chomas on the pump organ, for anyone who wished to join.
In all, there were about 256 quarts of strawberries on hand for the event.
The 40th Strawberry Festival was welcome event after two years of angst and anticipation. It was clear that the virtues of community and neighborly love were shining through.