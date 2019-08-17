LEWISBURG — Auditions for the 2019 Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24 at Strictly Ballet in Lewisburg.
Dancers and non-dancers, kids age 5 and older and adults are needed and invited to participate, regardless of your experience or usual studio affiliation. All roles are open. Wear dance clothes or other clothes you can move in and bring a short bio/resume with a list of skills and experience.
Auditions for 5 to 7-year-olds are from 10 to 10:45 a.m.; 8 to 10-year-olds from 11 to 11:45 a.m.; 11 and 12-year-olds from noon to 12:45 p.m.; and 13-year-olds and older are from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Strictly Ballet's studio is in the Greenspace Center in Lewisburg (Door 14, 2nd floor). For more information go to www.strictlyballetarts.com or riverstagecommunitytheatre.org