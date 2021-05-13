SUNBURY — Members of the Shikellamy School District support staff will form a picket line at the administration building on Packer Island at 9 a.m., the only question is how many of the 63-person union will be there.
According to Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz, she didn't have an exact number of how many of the district's classroom aides, lunchroom aides and secretaries would be in attendance during the planned strike.
"The district is being unreasonable with demands on our union, and unrealistic on us,” Kovaschetz said.
According to district Solicitor Mike Levin, the school board and the union have been negotiating a new contract since January 2020. Negotiations fell through and both sides are at a standstill, leaving the district to ask for a professional service company to submit proposals to fill the spots of aides and secretaries, according to Levin.
Directors listened to proposals from outside agencies but nothing was decided or voted on, according to Shikellamy School Board Director Slade Shreck.
Kovaschetz attended Thursday's school board meeting but directors did not address the planned strike. Kovaschetz said the strike will go forward but she was not sure how many days the group would protest.
Kovaschetz said the district has spent $32,000 on Levin to negotiate a contract. After a letter was sent to Superintendent Jason Bendle about the strike, Kovaschetz said she has not heard a word.
"We have not been informed of anything," she said. "We asked for a negotiating session on May 24 but we have not heard back yet."
On Wednesday Bendle released a statement on behalf of the district saying all other district staff, including teachers, administrators, food service employees, maintenance and custodial staff, and bus drivers will continue working and no school would be interrupted by the strike.
Aides or secretaries who choose not to strike may come to work, and the district will honor the current working conditions of the labor contract for those employees, Bendle said.
Directors on Thursday did not discuss the strike nor make mention of any district plans to outsource the staff.
Kovaschetz said the union was asking for a 75-cents-per-hour raise but dropped to 60 cents to which the district only would agree on a 30-cent raise.
She said the district also is trying to cap salaries which means people that are going to be working in the district would be capped for nearly 20 years of service, and give back $600,000 in annual givebacks by employees through wage reductions or health care concessions.
According to documents on the Shikellaly website, the savings to the district if the group is outsourced, would be $725,000 in savings.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Shikellamy School District taxpayer, Michael Dock said directors should not outsource the positions.
"We have an experienced workforce here," he said.
Kovaschetz said union members want to continue to negotiate and come to a compromise.
The district offered 30 cents an hour pay increases with a cap at $18 per hour except for those making more than $18 as they would be grandfathered, according to documents on the Shikellamy School District website.
A list of the group's salaries and benefit package can be found on www.dailyitem.com.