Scattered thunderstorms could sweep across Pennsylvania this afternoon, bringing strong winds and hail according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The storms will be scattered throughout the state after 1 p.m. and continuing into the evening.
According to NWS, localized damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding an inch in diameter are possible.
Temperatures across the Valley are expected to reach the upper 80s today across the region with heat index temperatures making it like the mid-90s.