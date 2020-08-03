Campus Theatre in Lewisburg canceled its Movies by Moonlight showing of "The Wizard of Oz" in Hufnagle Park on Monday night.
Theater officials said the cancellation — the show was scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. — was weather related.
"Unfortunately our outdoor movie screen could not hold up to the high wind gusts so we have made the decision to cancel tonight's screening of 'The Wizard of Oz' in Hufnagle Park," the officials said in a news release.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you all next Monday for The Nutty Professor."
Admission to the Monday shows is free and open to the public. "The Nutty Professor," starring Eddie Murphy, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Aug. 10. The following weekend, on Aug. 17, "The Muppet Movie" will be shown beginning at 8:30 p.m.