Strong thunderstorms are possible across the region later this afternoon with the greatest risk across central and eastern Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service in State College reports storms could hit the Valley between 2-8 p.m., impacting 20 counties stretching from the northern border of the state to the southern border.
Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon. Damaging winds are the greatest risk, NWS reports.
According to AccuWeather, "As storms reach their peak during the late afternoon and evening hours Monday, at least isolated severe weather will be a possibility with strong wind gusts as the primary threat. As is often the case with summer thunderstorms, not all locations will receive equal amounts of rainfall, but those impacted by storms may see quickly arriving bursts of heavy rain."
