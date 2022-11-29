Jessica Nungesser said life for her and her children has been a struggle for a long time.
Nungesser, who turned to the 2022 Salvation Army's "Here. For Good" campaign this year, said she lost her husband to cancer 14 years ago. Now remarried, she and her husband take care of two adult sons with intellectual disabilities and two juvenile children ages 7 and 14. She stays home to take care of her son with Type 1 Diabetes while the family lives off her husband's disability benefits.
"It's been a long struggle since the kids were little," said Nungesser, 45, of Dalmatia. "God only gives what we can handle. He must think I can handle a lot."
Her son with diabetes has the mind of an 8-year-old and was in the hospital two years ago due to heart failure from complications of his disease. Another son last year almost died due to an allergic reaction.
Furthermore, rent is $1,500 a month, and rising prices of food have been a monthly struggle, she said.
"It's a struggle for everything," said Nungesser. "I make sure my bills are paid. When I go grocery shopping, I use a lot of coupons. I can't afford the prices at Walmart. I sit at home if I have to. I picked up a swing set on the side of the road to make sure my daughter had a place to play."
The Salvation Army has been a "blessing," she said.
"Sometimes I go to the Salvation Army to pick up things (food and toys) throughout the year," she said. "To my kids, something that is used is brand new to them. With Christmas, the Salvation Army comes in handy for those who can't afford much."
Her daughter is asking for Barbie dolls for Christmas. Her 14-year-old son is asking for "anything," she said.
"He's not picky," she said. "They were raised to be respectful and thankful for what they get. Life is not giving anything on a silver platter."
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.