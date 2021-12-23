NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland woman says she is getting a much-needed helping hand from The Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. Jackie Sanchez, 46, now has full custody of her two grandchildren after the death of her 23-year-old son in 2018 and she says their mother abandoned them.
Sanchez says she’s not married and also doesn’t work anymore, after working third shift at Furmano’s. She says it's hard to find a job due to the pandemic. Additionally, she says one of the grandchildren has asthma and can’t get into daycare.
The last three years have been rough and she says she only has income from her son’s survivor’s benefits, but that’s even been hard to receive because she’s not the mother of the children.
Sanchez is also looking for Section 8 housing as well, and she is thankful for the much-needed help from the Here. For Good. campaign.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp., and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has matched the first $50,000 in donations, and that gift is included in today’s total of $129,613.78
Today’s donations are from: Dr. Charles Benoit, Lewisburg, $2,000; Stephen Dagel, Northumberland, $150; Emma Sharp, Mifflinburg, $25; Yvonne & Mark Krebs, Selinsgrove, $100; Brian McCreary, Northumberland, $40; John & Melissa Covaleski, Lewisburg, $100; Melvin & Cindy Swanger, Lewisburg, $50; Zion Church of Kratzerville, Selinsgrove, $100; Linda & James Forster, Selinsgrove, $100.
Donors can make checks payable to “Here. For Good. Campaign” and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to the bank at 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.