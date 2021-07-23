DANVILLE — Ten student coaches and staff from the track and field team at Danville Area School District hosted the Danville Summer Camp for track and field for 55 students in grades first through eight.
Each camper learned about long jumps, shot puts, sprints, middle distances and relays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The camp, which took place at the high school’s Ironmen Stadium, ended in a mini-meet on Thursday with parents.
“It was awesome,” said track and field girl’s coach Tina Bartholomew. “It was a great success. the kids learned a lot, they had fun. Parents are asking us to do it again.”
All student coaches were from Danville with the exception of one from Southern Columbia Area School District. This included Bartholomew’s daughters: incoming senior Coyla Bartholomew, 17, and incoming sophomore Victoria Bartholomew, 14, who helped out all this week.
“It was really cool and exciting,” said Coyla Bartholomew.
It took her by surprise how far some of the students were able to jump.
“I was expecting them to jump four feet because they are tiny and only three feet tall,” she said. “They’re jumping eight, nine feet. It’s awesome that kids that little can jump that far.”
The young students had so much energy, she said.
Victoria Bartholomew said she enjoyed helping the campers improve and be active in sports.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said.
Assistant coach Taylor Etzel agreed with the student coaches.
“It was fun to see a lot of the kids try the events,” she said. “They really improved a lot this week.”
Sponsors of the camp included Four Girls Bakery, Boyd Station, Phoenix Physical Therapy and 2TS Promo.