SUNBURY — Gavin Fegley credits SUN Tech with changing the course of his academic career.
The 17-year-old Shikellamy High School senior is passing all of his classes with flying colors and prepared to enter the work field a skilled precision machinist. But it wasn't always that way.
Fegley, of Sunbury, said he was getting very low grades but decided to change his course of action in his junior year and began at SUN Tech last year.
"I was getting D's and when I decided I wanted to take up precision machining my entire grades changed," he said. "I now have a 96 average."
Fegley is part of the Shikellamy School District's co-op program and he reports to RotoBelt, in Milton, three days a week where he works full-time as a machinist and welder.
Fegley spends the other two days a week at SUN Tech preparing for graduation.
"I love it at RotoBelt," he said. "I learned so much here that I can use."
RotoBelt general manager Mark Knutson, said Fegley has a work ethic like he has not seen.
"I don't even see this in adults," he said. "We love him here and we hope he stays with us after graduation."
Fegley said he is unsure what he will do after graduating in the spring but plans on entering the workforce.
"I want to do a lot more welding," he said.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said SUN Tech provides skills students are using.
"We are so proud of Gavin (Fegley) and the growth he has made at SUN Tech," he said. "He is learning a skill that will make him attractive in the ever-changing job market."
High school Principal Marc Freeman said Fegley is an example to other students.
"He is focused and career-oriented," Freeman said. "We know he will do well moving forward."
Fegley just wants to enjoy the rest of the time he has with SUN Tech, he said.
"I am ready to get out there and start my career," he said. "But in the meantime, I will continue to keep learning all I can and gain as much experience I can."