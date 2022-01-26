TURBOTVILLE — Hundreds of students from 12 school districts gathered at Warrior Run School District on Tuesday to discuss ideas on how to make positive impacts on school culture and climate.
The Jostens Renaissance Student Leadership Workshop brought in 300 students from Warrior Run, Milton Area, Shikellamy, Berwick Area, Montoursville Area, South Williamsport Area, Bloomsburg Area, St. Joseph School, Montgomery Area, Loyalsock Township, Canton Area and Greenwood. They spent three hours in the Warrior Run Middle and High School for the event, which included a keynote address from Dr. Phil Campbell.
“We all want to be seen, we all want to be heard, we all want to be loved,” said Campbell, an educator of 16 years with experience as a teacher, coach, athletic director, principal and public speaker. “Students want to have a voice. Everywhere I go, students feel like they don’t have that voice. They want someone who shares their viewpoints, who’s willing to take a risk and look at education in a different light than it was 30 to 40 years ago.”
The event included, according to organizers, “proven ideas for making a positive impact on your school’s culture and climate, collaborative time to create action plans and share ideas, leadership skills for both students and educators and proven methods for improving graduation, attendance and discipline rates.”
Scott Geesey, a representative of Jostens, said the program has been around for 30 years.
“For the last two years, with all we’ve been dealing with, it’s never been more important,” he said.
Students were brainstorming ideas to improve schools and be more inclusive. For example, students can plan a special needs prom in order to actively be more inclusive of every student, said Geesey.
“What the kids are learning today are ideas and strategies to spread out to the entire student body and say, ‘we want to be a better school for everybody,’” said Geesey.
Warrior Run junior and Student Council historian Mackenzie Watts, 17, and sophomore and Student Council member Dohnavyn Warren, 16, both of Watsontown, said they took a lot from the morning event.
“I experienced lots of new things to incorporate into our school,” said Watts. “I think we’re already on a good track. This year with student council we did a lot of new things for Spirit Week and we incorporated our special needs students into it.”
Watts said she looks forward to having more participation among all students. She said many special needs students don’t go to school proms or other events.
“I like seeing when they’re happy, so I want to find ways to incorporate them,” said Watts. “Our special education field day is very big. Seeing them happy and finding ways to work with them and incorporate them is very nice.”
The event was “awesome and amazing,” said Warren. “I really enjoyed how he (Campbell) included diverse people in school. It’s not only for parents and teachers but a student perspective. I really like that he tried to connect to the students and make them all feel included.”
Including students not usually in the spotlight will be a good step forward, said Warren.
Campbell said he is headed in May to a high school in Michigan where he visited two years ago with the presentation. He showed a video of a special needs prom.
“They’re doing that this year and they invited me to come as a guest,” said Campbell. “I’m flying there to see it live and in person. That’s why I do what I do. That’s what is special about it.”