LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University student set to graduate this year hopes to revive a research project involving a former slave who worked for 40 years at the school.
Isabella Carréga, 22, of Flemington, N.J., is one of six students working under the direction of Associate Professor of English Paul Siewers on a documentary about Bucknell’s connections to the Civil War and the Underground Railroad. While researching Charles R. Bell, a former slave who fled to freedom via the Underground Railroad, Carréga learned of a discontinued effort of the late Carmen R. Gillespie to find Bell’s descendants and present them with an honorary degree in his name.
“I think someone like him wouldn’t have otherwise had had someone tell his story,” said Carréga, who will graduate in May with Bachelor’s degrees in English and Classical History. “He was a janitor here and he was a former slave. A lot of times those stories get overlooked. The fact that he was a former slave might not have been known to the public. To tell his story and see everything he’s gone through and make that known, that’s the thing about history and genealogy. To be able to look into the past: Number 1, to learn from it, but number 2, give a story to those whose stories might not otherwise be told.”
Gillespie, the director of the Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives and Culture at Bucknell when she died in 2019, had started to look for Bell’s descendants but was unsuccessful at the time of her death. The project was never picked back up, but Carréga learned of it recently and requested to take up the project.
Carréga, a first-generation American with Sicilian and Portuguese heritage, is a lover of genealogy. She has done extensive research on the family trees of friends and her own family, having mapped 3,000 people on her own family tree.
Bell’s journey
Born in Romney, Virginia (now West Virginia) on Dec. 11, 1827, Bell escaped from slavery in 1851 and fled to Canada, taking his wife with him. Bell returned home to West Virginia after the Civil War, according to university and newspaper records.
Bell and his wife, Catharine, left for Canada in August 1849. The couple walked 30 miles to the Potomac River and were outside of West Virginia before daylight. They headed into the mountains, the start of a harrowing four-week trek. They had no food or shelter. Rain soaked their clothing. They sought refuge beneath trees and rocks and would learn to travel only at night after coming across a wanted poster describing his appearance, according to records.
In 1867, then Bucknell University president Justin Loomis met Bell in the Williamsport area walking around with an ax. Loomis spotted him, hired him to chop down a tree and kept him on as a janitor, according to records.
Over the next 38 years, Bell worked as a janitor at Bucknell, which was known as the University of Lewisburg, and raised his children and grandchildren with his wife. University archives show Bell earned from $18 to $25 monthly, according to records.
In 1905, Bell died at the age of 85 at the home he owned on West Saint George Street, having retired from the university with a pension, according to records.
Carréga said the two most interesting aspects of researching Bell is the “forgiving tone” he took in interviews about his past as a slave and his devotion to the Bucknell community for 40 years.
“I think that speaks to Lewisburg itself and speaks to the institution of Bucknell, always being progressive and accepting,” she said.
The documentary will be at least 30 minutes and feature prominent figures from Bucknell’s and Union County’s connection to the Civil War and the Underground Railroad. Bell will be heavily featured.
Carréga, since August, has worked closely with Isabella O’Neill, the head of special collections and the university archivist, to research Bell. O’Neill said she is always happy to assist students like Carréga in their research projects.
“It’s our mission to collect, preserve and provide access to the materials here,” said O’Neill. “That means helping students as they work on these projects. This department supports that academic mission. That’s important.”
Carréga said another goal is to have a physical monument of Bell on campus, much like the bust of Edward McKnight Brawley that now sits at the southeast corner of the Vaughan Literature Building. Brawley in 1875 became the first African American to earn a bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University.
“Having a physical reminder of Charles Bell on campus is definitely something we should look into doing,” said Carréga. “I don’t think his memory has been solidified here at Bucknell.”
The bust was installed and dedicated in 2017 to honor both Brawley and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who visited campus in 1958.
Brawley later went on to earn a master’s from Bucknell, and then to become a minister, religious scholar and journalist. He would later go on to be the president of Selma University and Moore College, which he also helped establish, according to university records.
Brawley’s accomplishments at Bucknell and beyond have paved the way for generations of students to achieve the things that were once considered impossible, according to university records.
To commemorate Brawley’s legacy, the Black Alumni Association established the Brawley Fund in 1993. The Brawley Fund provides funds for student activities that promote learning outside of the classroom, such as research, internships and study-abroad opportunities. This fund also supports students who were underrepresented in these areas in the past, according to university records.
Staff writer Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.