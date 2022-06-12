SUNBURY — Gabby Sloan’s grades started slipping last year.
The 15-year-old incoming Shikellamy High School sophomore from Northumberland said her parents separated in 2019, and she felt isolated from her friends over the last few years. Facing bullying and a lack of a structured schedule due to COVID-19, Gabby said her mental health suffered.
“I’m still trying to figure it (coping methods) out,” said Gabby. “My biggest coping mechanism was social media and YouTube. I sort of lost a lot of my interests this year. I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m still trying to work on it. I guess music helps.”
In May, a family member took his own life, making Gabby think about her own life and suicidal ideations.
“Everybody was hurt,” said Gabby. “Seeing the reactions from everybody changed it for me. I don’t want them to react that way.”
“We’re driving over to the funeral home,” said her mother Devin Sloan, of Northumberland. “She says to me ‘this has really changed my perspective. I see how this destroyed all of you guys. To do something like that to myself, I can’t do that to all of you.’”
Gabby had six weeks of counseling through Geisinger in the fall of 2020. She didn’t have enough symptoms to justify anything further than basic counseling services, so no referrals were given for longer or more intensive therapy options, said Devin Sloan.
Gabby has talked to the school guidance counselor four times this year. She said the counselor is “really receptive” and has stopped her in the hall to check on her.
“It made me feel much more heard,” said Gabby.
Gabby started therapy again earlier this month, but it took about two months to schedule the appointment. It was the quickest they could get her scheduled. She was originally recommended due to suicidal ideations, but now she will also be discussing the grief of losing her uncle.
Additional resources at Shikellamy
Shikellamy School District has increased from one social worker to three over the last three years. Additionally, the Community and School-Based Behavioral Health (CSBBH) program was established first in the middle school and expanded this past year to Chief Shikellamy Elementary School. It will be expanded at the high school in the upcoming school year, said Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle.
“Counselors will be housed in the school setting. They’re here when we’re here in school,” said Shikellamy Social Worker Lara Swartz. “They provide mental health support, they work with a psychiatrist so there won’t be a waiting list to get in with the doctor.”
The program was created by Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, which “collaborated with stakeholders to design a new approach to delivering care to children with behavioral health conditions and their families. Community and School-Based Behavioral Health is an innovative model that creates an accountable clinical home for children’s behavioral health care. CSBBH teams provide services that span the home, school, and community and are available at any time. We work with school districts and providers to offer this service. The provider and school partner with the family to create a treatment plan that meets the child’s needs,” according to its website.
Bendle said the district has had “tremendous success” with the program. The district hopes to expand into other buildings in the district, he said.
It is at no cost to the district or taxpayers. The team is set up in the district building. The program is billed through medical assistance insurance providers, said Bendle and Swartz.
‘Astronomical levels’
Swartz said anxiety and depression for students are at “astronomical levels” and caseloads have exploded. She said she has even seen kindergarten students receive more mental health services than ever before in previous school districts she worked at.
“We had hospitalizations at the elementary levels and we have never seen that at the elementary school before,” she said. “It’s starting earlier than we’re used to seeing.”
The Pennsylvania Network for Student Assessment Services reported 72,208 referrals in 2020-21, 27 percent of which were for elementary students. The top three recommendations from screening were mental health assessment (6,323), one-to-one with mental health liaisons (3,291) and behavioral health assessment (2,291). The pre-pandemic data is higher due to referrals often coming from school districts.
Swartz, in her 10th year of social work, said COVID changed a lot for students.
“Putting students in situations where they’re isolated, their mental health negatively was impacted across the board,” said Swartz. “Even students who did well in school and wouldn’t have struggled before came back and had a really difficult time. The isolation had a big part of that. Students come to school, get supports and resources here, and when you don’t have that, it’s a struggle for a lot of kids.”
Trauma and grief have been a significant part of everyday life for students now, she said.
“There’s a lot of loss. All the students went through being afraid of the virus, what it was, losing family members,” said Swartz. “There was a lot of trauma related to that.”
Other districts
In Milton, Education Director Daphne Kirkpatrick said in Feburary that the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding had been allocated into two chunks, one of more than $4.2 million and another $326,000 to address learning loss.
The larger pot, Kirkpatrick said, has been “prioritized ... to support our staff and students as a response to COVID-19 and the pandemic. The supports for students include salaries and benefits for key personnel who directly support the needs of students such as guidance counselors, school nurses, school psychologists, social workers our deans of students and our home and school visitor.”
Kirkpatrick said programming is also being established to “help us to identify and assess the social, emotional and mental health needs of our students,” and staff, she said, including access to an employee assistance program to cover everything from counseling, financial coaching and wellness.
The smaller pot will be focused on addressing learning loss, including emotional learning and reading improvement at Milton.
“We plan to support learning loss needs by offering after-school summer school and credit recovery options,” Kirkpatrick said. “We plan to support the social and emotional learning needs by allocating funds for school psychologist services and support of professional development to address the social-emotional and mental health needs of students.”
Selinsgrove School District recently advertised for a social worker position. The school social worker will be responsible for providing direct and consultative mental health services in both small group and individual settings. Additionally, the school social worker will be responsible for educationally related mental health assessment and functional behavioral assessment as part of tiered intervention and special education services. Experience working with students with autism is preferred but not required, according to the advertisement.