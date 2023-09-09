DANVILLE — When you ask a group of middle-schoolers what they want to paint on the outside of their school, you get a wide array of responses.
At the Danville Area Middle School, the list included Jigglypuffs and “a starfish wearing high heels.” While the Pokemon and Spongebob references didn’t make the cut, the mural on the south-facing upper portion of the building will be a compilation of the students’ ideas, artist Katie Trainer said.
Trainer said she used almost all of the students’ ideas and sketches to come up with a plan for the 8-foot by 200-foot beige space on the Danville Area Middle School.
The entire project, including planning and painting, will be student-driven, according to Danville art teacher Megan Heistand.
“The kids really have ownership over this whole project,” she said. “They contributed to the plan and will continue contributing throughout the whole process.”
Katie Trainer’s Murals and More was contracted through the Perry County Arts Council which will fund half of the mural costs. The CMSU Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will match the council’s funds to cover the other half, according to Heistand.
“We’ve been planning this mural for some time now as part of the Danville School Community Park Project,” Heistand said. “We officially got started on Tuesday.”
In just a few days, middle school students have already painted several panels, all around ten feet long, and will continue throughout the rest of the month. The mural will consist of native plants and animal species as well as positive affirmations and symbols of Danville pride, according to the teacher.
When Trainer began working with the students Tuesday, she covered an introduction to murals and talked about why they are important to communities, she said.
“The kids sketched out what this meant to them and I took their work and sort of pieced it all together,” Trainer said.
A mural artist of six years, Trainer said she enjoys bringing hands-on experience to students. “I let them be as expressive as they choose to be. I give them a lot of freedom,” she said. “I also teach them some technique along the way.”
So far, the students said they are enjoying the experience and look forward to having their artwork displayed for all to see.
“I think it’s going to look really good,” said seventh-grader Samantha Geary. “It’ll add some color to the building.”
Elin Breach, also a seventh-grader, said she is excited for relatives to see the final product.
“My pappy is an artist and he is really excited to come see it,” she said.
Trainer plans to begin mounting the mural on Sept. 21. The process will include masonry tools and an acrylic coat, she said.