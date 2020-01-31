Students and faculty at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School have spent this week, which is Catholic Schools Week, embracing their faith with events and activities.
The Coal Township school is the Valley's only K-12 Catholic school. Danville's St. Joseph School serves K-8. Those two, along with schools across the nation, are wrapping up Catholic Schools Week today. Lourdes' high school Principal Sister Mary Anne Bednar said a schedule of events allows the school community to "celebrate what we're all about."
Thursday's activities included a faculty versus student volleyball game in the school's gymnasium. It was part of a busy week of events that included tours of the school, an assembly with visiting farm animals and homecoming.
The celebration, Bednar said, allows school officials to "take a step back and look at all that we have and what we trying to do," she said. "Being a Catholic school, we are different. There are things we do like our public school counterparts, but the faith dimension makes it different and that's why we're here."
This year's national theme focused on reaching for the stars, Bednar said, something she said students have taken to heart this year.
"We can do that by who we are, what we are and how we approach things," she said.
Thursday afternoon, the entire student body of about 450 flooded into the gym to watch teachers take on juniors and seniors in volleyball. The students swept all three games.
"It’s been amazing; the kids have such a good time," Jacqueline Kerris, director of development said about Catholic Schools Week. "It’s a week where they show what they love about Lourdes."
The week's activities have included ice cream socials, door decorating contests, geography and spelling bees.
Mariah Sullivan, a junior from Shamokin, said the week was fun with a more relaxed atmosphere. “I couldn’t do the same things at public school. I didn't have religion class and people would judge you when you prayed."
"The neat thing about a small school is that there is a really family atmosphere," Bednar said. "Everybody knows everybody. This is an oasis for young people in our area. There is a good thing going on here."