MANDATA — Line Mountain basketball coach Matthew Johnson was reappointed on Tuesday night with support from members of the team.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, the school board members approved Johnson as the coach in the presence of more than 35 people in the audience, including a handful of student-athletes who came in support of their coach. Two students spoke on behalf of their team members prior to the vote being taken.
“Stats and facts don’t lie,” said Junior Justin Shutt, a basketball player. “He (Johnson) is the most successful basketball coach we’ve had in a long, long time. If we’re to succeed, he is the coach we need.”
Johnson coached two out of the previous ten seasons. With Johnson as coach, the team won 26 games and lost 20 in two years. In the other eight seasons of this decade, the team won 27 games and lost 141. Last year was the first time the team beat Upper Dauphin Area in basketball since the 2011-2012 season. Last year, the basketball team had a winning streak of seven games, the longest since the 2012-2013 season.
The head coach and assistant coach positions were on the agenda at previous meetings but were not renewed. Board President Troy Laudenslager said the board needed to do more research before ultimately approving the individuals for the positions.
Laudenslager wouldn’t elaborate on what needed to be looked into, citing personnel matters. The motion was placed on the agenda prior to the students speaking in favor of their coaches.
In addition to Johnson, the following individuals were approved: Joey Weiler as an assistant boys basketball coach, Bill Breinich as volunteer assistant boys basketball coach, Mike Carson as a volunteer assistant boys basketball coach, Willard Reed as eighth-grade boys basketball coach and Andrew Morgan as seventh-grade boys basketball coach.
Junior Aiden Tressler said Johnson has been a huge influence on his life, helping him personally with his confidence and skills as a player. Johnson taught him how to play the game and why he should believe in his abilities.
“He connected with our team and we feel like we can go to him with any issues or struggles we have,” said Tressler. “He personally helped me when I was going through a hard time last season and he was there to pick me up and make me see there was always a new day coming and another chance to be better.”
Tressler said he and other players weren’t interested in playing for anyone else.
“We will be forever grateful if you allow us to follow through this season with the coaches that have been with us all year,” said Tressler. “They are the ones we want beside us, pushing us to succeed. We have no interest in starting over with another coach and we don’t think it’s fair to do this again. We need consistency and we want Matt, Joe and Bill to be our coaches. Please don’t ruin our seasons before it even gets started.”
Johnson did not attend the meeting on Tuesday.