LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School students learned depression rates among persons with visual impairment more than double rates for those with normal eyesight.
Then, they learned how they could make the area more inclusive by creating an outdoor walking trail guided by rope and braille.
Sophomore Olivia Meyer, 15, looked over notes students compiled about the rate of depression among people with visual impairments. She cited a 2013 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found 11.3 percent of adults with visual impairment suffer depression compared to 4.8 percent without visual impairment.
“Ecotherapy,” is how sophomore Alisa Lo, 15, described the benefits of the half-mile braille trail nearly completed behind the high school on Newman Road.
It’s a serene setting: chirping birds, tree limbs swaying in the breeze, earthen scents. When the tree canopy fills in, sunshine will peek through to the trail floor.
Students involved in the project presented it as part of a STEM competition through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. They cited a 2018 article from the Harvard Medical School’s publishing division about research linking “time spent in nature and reduced stress, anxiety and depression.”
“We thought that with so many having depression that a braille trail could give them peace of mind,” Lo said.
Members of the school’s Future Farmers of America club and a subgroup, Envirothon Team, conceived the project with guidance from Van Wagner, environmental science teacher and the club adviser.
Beginning last fall, they chose a path and took on the labor themselves.
Students cut a narrow path beneath the trees, clearing brush and removing stumps while specifically targeting the removal of invasive species like Asian Honeysuckle. Wagner and English teacher Jamie Garrett used chainsaws on weekends without students present to cut through the thickest areas.
“We had every type of person out there jumping on shovels,” sophomore Emma Freeman, 16, said of the effort it took to break up some deep roots and stumps.
The students repurposed old oak, ash and hickory posts, digging holes and setting each one. They drilled each post, pulling through a half-mile of rope waist-high. The Milton Rock Gym donated ropes.
Dozens of plastic braille signs will be hung this spring. The signs include facts about the environment the trail cuts through, like the types of trees and the birds singing in them.
A 3-D printer gifted by the Green Dragon Foundation was used to create the signs. Students used free software to create the text and another program to manipulate the texture when it printed.
“There was trial and error in the process with the 3-D printer,” sophomore Jennaye Pointer, 16, said.
A teacher’s aide in the school whose son is visually impaired proofed the signs. Tommy Marks, a Danville resident and blind golf champion, toured the trail and provided feedback: remove stumps, maintain a tight rope and add wood chips to keep the path from becoming too muddy.
Hepner’s Landscaping, Lewisburg, donated wood chips for the trail. Sawyer Fisher, 17, a senior, organized the delivery and for his Eagle Scout project, arranged for a group of boys to spread the chips.
The trail itself starts about a half-mile from the rear parking lot at the school. The walk to the trail is a bit bumpy as it skirts a farm field. Students hope to find a solution to ease accessibility and also make the path fit for wheelchairs. They’re also considering the potential to expand the trail by creating a loop rather than having it dead-end in a farm field.
Wagner said the project turned into one raising awareness of visual impairment, which he said may be as beneficial as the trail itself. He said the estimated 150 students that he has for various classes all have to walk the half-mile blindfolded, learning the struggle blindness can present and how other senses can be heightened.