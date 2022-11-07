SUNBURY — Students who wish to attend Commonwealth University must commit before Dec. 15 to be eligible for scholarship funds, Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
"I believe it’s a great opportunity for our students, families and our entire area and want all of our students to remember this deadline because it is approaching fast," Bendle said.
Last month, students in 17 school districts in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania were guaranteed admission to the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.
The school districts included in the agreements are: Milton Area, Columbia/Montour Vo Tech, Danville, Hazleton, Lewisburg, Millville, Mount Carmel, North Schuylkill, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Southern Columbia, Warrior Run, Shikellamy, Berwick, Benton, Bloomsburg and Central Columbia.
The agreement guarantees admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations.
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart said the program is positive.
“It is a great relationship with the local universities," he said.
The Commonwealth University is a collective of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities. In July, the three universities integrated under the banner of Commonwealth University.
A graduate would be eligible for four tiers of academic merit scholarships according to the following academic preparedness of the student applicant. A student with a 3.8 to 4.0 cumulative GPA receives a $7,000 annual scholarship; 3.5 to 3.79 cumulative GPA receives a $6,000 annual scholarship; 3.0 to 3.49 received $4,000 annually; and 2.5 to 2.99 receives $3,000 annually.
All scholarship recipients must remain enrolled full-time at Commonwealth University for a minimum of 12 credits per academic semester and maintain an overall GPA of 2.50 to remain in good academic standing and, therefore, eligible for the scholarship.
Bendle said Shikellamy was also at the signing in Bloomsburg and wants district parents to be aware of the approaching deadline.
“We are excited about the opportunity for our students and the scholarships that are available through Commonwealth University,” he said.
"Parents can call the school district if they have any questions."