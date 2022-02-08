MIFFLINBURG — Six students were at Herr Library after school attending one of many programs offered each Monday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Retro games, NES, Wii, Nintendo Switch, crafting, movies, trivia and board games were among activities offered at the library in Mifflinburg.
“Some kids come just to play the games,” said Sheila Howarth, program coordinator for children and teens.
According to Howarth, who has been with the library since September, the program restarted in October after being canceled due to the pandemic.
Gage Wargo, 13, said he comes to the library “to have fun.” Gage, who recently celebrated a birthday, said his favorite games are Super Smash Brothers and Pokemon. He said he also recently got a new game.
Games are not the only reason some students come to the program at the library.
Emma Steele, 11, said she comes “to meet a lot of fun people, play games and hang out with Sheila.” Emma said her favorite game is Animal Crossing.
Ben Nicolo, 15, said this was his first time coming to the program after his father read about it. He said he was enjoying his experience and, despite soon turning 16, might keep coming.
“I don’t think a lot of people know this is here. It’s a really cool space,” Howarth said. “I’ve never seen a problem. It’s a good place to make friends.”
There are plans to add new games and some already are on order, Howarth said. Next month will feature a Pokken Tournament.
Howarth said the first Monday of each month is for video games but other programs would be happening. Next week will include “Anti-Valentines Day” activities. Discover Time activities are planned for preschoolers as well.
Kids are welcome to show up, according to Howarth, but said the library would prefer if attendees were registered for planning purposes. Pre-registration may be done through the Union County Library System website, unioncountylibraries.org.