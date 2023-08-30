MILTON — Milton Area High School students, in partnership with T.I.M.E. (The Improved Milton Experience) are involved in the revitalization and reconstruction of several downtown buildings.
On Tuesday, four students from the district’s construction trade classes were working inside Milton’s former firehouse, on Front Street. Their goal was to eventually reconfigure the space, which was in disrepair, and make it available for active businesses. While they work, the students get real-world practice in carpentry, electrical work, plumbing and other trades.
Jon Swales, 17, Mason Friese, 17, Cesar Tavares, 18, and Hunter Smith, 17, all aspire to hone their skills to make them experienced candidates for a post-secondary workforce.
Tavares said he was using the experience to see which of the trades he might want to pursue. “Right now, I’m just doing what they ask me to do,” he said, smiling.
Smith would like to learn more electrical work. “I might go into that field and also go onto college,” he said.
Swales interests are machine operations, but he is also interested in remodeling and carpentry.
The district has been doing work with T.I.M.E. for a number of years, like sidewalk work and walkways downtown, said Milton Area High School Principal and Career and Technical Education (CTE) coordinator Andrew Rantz, on Tuesday.
CTE programs are middle and high school programs that provide academic and technical skills for students.
Teachers participate in the professional development of curricula and instruction, standards and assessment, and academic integration.
Right now, the Milton School District has seven CTE programs, construction being one of them, said Rantz.
It’s a three-year program “and kids can enroll in it in their sophomore year.
“It is a general construction trade program,” Rantz explained. “The whole idea is they learn how to do everything it takes to build a house, except for digging a hole in the ground.”
Students learn plumbing, electrical, drywall, masonry and everything in between, Rantz said. “One of the goals of the CTE program is to get them out of the classroom, onto a job site so they can get real world experience.
The partnership with T.I.M.E. has been tremendous, Rantz said. “They need the help, and they are also invested in providing an educational opportunity for students.”
Mostly the outside work is done by upper-level students, juniors and seniors, Rantz said, usually from 12:45-3 p.m., but not every day.
Students are not going down to do just menial tasks that aren’t aligned to what they are being taught at school. Most work is aligned with the curriculum.
If this sounds a lot like SUN-tech’s CTE program, it is, Rantz said. “We all have construction trade, other kinds of programs.”
“We also have a co-op program that gets kids out on job sites and being paid.,” Rantz said.
