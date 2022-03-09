The Union-Snyder County Bar Association is inviting students in grades 7 through 12 to participate in its Law Day Essay and Art Contest.
Cash prizes will be available and handed out during Law Day on May 4 at events to be held at the Snyder County Courthouse in Middleburg and Union County Courthouse in Lewisburg.
Students are being asked to address this year’s theme of the Constitution in Times of Change by answering questions such as “What does the Constitution mean to you?”; “Why is the Constitution and its amendments important today?”; and “What amendments or changes do you think should be made to the Constitution?”
The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. April 11.
Essay entries must be submitted via email to unionsnydercountybar@gmail.com. Art entries can be submitted to District Judge Jeff Rowe’s office at the Union County Courthouse or to Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch’s office at the Snyder County Courthouse. Cover sheets are required for all entries in order to facilitate blind judging.
Winners and runners-up will be chosen for Snyder County and Union County in each category for each age group. Cash prizes of $200 will awarded to first place winners and $100 to the second place winners.
The Union-Snyder County Bar Association is a voluntary professional organization of attorneys who live or practice in Pennsylvania’s 17th Judicial District, which is comprised of Union County & Snyder County. For more details about the contest, visit the Union-Snyder County Bar Association Facebook page.