DANVILLE — No one is immune to the stress put on people over the two-plus years of COVID-19, not even elementary school students.
Staffers from Evangelical Community Hospital spent part of two days this week at Danville Primary School, working with teachers and students about decompressing, how to better handle their stress levels and even reactions to events.
For Principal Amy Willoughby, the program has been a long time coming. She said the school district had been working with Evangelical for a couple of years after a Youth in Philanthropy grant from Community Giving Foundation launched the program.
“Evangelical reached out to us and of course, we agreed,” Willoughby said Thursday as the Evangelical’s Stress-Less event was in full swing. “There is a lot of positive feedback we can take from this. A lot of language and strategies to help kids calm down and that we can make a part of our everyday routine.”
Deana Carson, a Community Health and Wellness educator with Evangelical, and Willoughby both said students even as young as kindergarten have dealt with an incredible amount of stress in their young lives.
“Unfortunately, even kids this young are dealing with a lot of stress,” Carson said. “They have stress at home, in school if they have difficulty learning. For some of them, it’s their first time dealing with teachers, friends in school and in a school setting and they might not have the skills to deal with that yet,”
“The world has been under a lot of stress and kids have really felt this, Willoughby said. “Families have moved, the loss of loved ones, people being sick. So we want to find ways to help keep things calm when they get stressful.”
Willoughby said while the program is designed for students, the teachers sit in the program as well and can learn ways to work with their students.
She said staffers regularly get training during development days, but even those need to be updated, she said.
“Kids are in need of different strategies,” she said. “Anything we can do to support them is important to us.”
Carson said the program reviewed talking to students about recognizing what causes stress and different ways to handle it.
“We just want to choose better ways to deal with the stress,” Carson said. “No temper tantrums, take some deep breaths. Even things like exercise at recess and finding different ways to relax.”