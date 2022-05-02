Bucknell University hosted its student-run 2022 Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival, formerly known as “Reel Bucknell,” at the historic Campus Theater in downtown Lewisburg on Sunday night.
Fifteen films, all created by students from eight different Pennsylvania-based universities, were featured at the festival. Bucknell Professor Rebecca Meyers, who teaches the Film Exhibition and Programming class that puts on the festival, said that the event gives a variety of opportunities for students to be involved — including not only the students who created the films, but the students who organized the festival as well.
“It develops that appreciation for all the behind the scenes of the film world,” she said. “Everything from an exhibition and distribution, to acquisition and everything else that happens at a film festival.”
Adit Kshettry, a senior at Bucknell, was one of the students involved in planning the event. He was in charge of advertising for the festival. He said that he was excited to help showcase some more “experimental” work that audiences might not see in a regular blockbuster film.
“It’s not going to be stuff that you would expect to see like in blockbuster films like Marvel movies,” Kshettry said.
Meyers said one of the most difficult parts of organizing the festival was examining the over 100 films that were submitted from across the state, and dwindling those numbers down to the 15 that were chosen.
Sabrina Debler, a senior theater major, is a member of Meyer’s course this semester and was part of the prescreening committee that was in charge of viewing all of the submissions. She said the only criteria was that the film had to be under 15 minutes long.
“But other than that, we were really looking at just content, production quality,” Debler said. The committee mostly chose the stories or ideas that they wanted to showcase.
Only one of the films featured was created by a Bucknell student.
“Land of the Lost” was written, directed and starred Nghia Le, a sophomore math physics major from Hanoi, Vietnam. He said that although he enjoys math and sciences, he sees film production as his second passion.
“I guess this is one of the things that I’ve dreamed of when I started thinking about films and thinking about making films, being featured in like a festival and then getting this on the big screen,” Le said. “I’m really proud of myself.”
His film focuses on a boy who loses his pen when he gets distracted from studying. While locating the pen, he gets transported to a new world. Le said his inspiration for the film came from his frequent misplacing of things. He always imagined that they were transported to another world and he wanted to explore that idea through film.
In the future, Le hopes to make another film. Not for a class, but for his own independent study.