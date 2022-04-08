SUNBURY — Twenty-five students from the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Five Star Day Treatment center came together and picked up litter throughout Sunbury Friday.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said he was impressed with their initiative.
"I was driving around and I saw the kids all out working and picking up trash," he said. "I will tell you what, it made me smile knowing the kids care about the city."
Five Star is a full-time emotional support program with the main focus on safety, respect and responsibility, according to the website.
The overall goal is to help students improve in all of these areas in order to move on to a less restrictive program. All students within the program have an Individualized Education Program (IEP). Each student has goals specialized for their individual needs. Five Star focuses on providing positive behavior support.
Five Star Day Treatment Center school, which is located on Susquehanna Ave., employee Pam Reeves said the group of 25 students decided they were going to go out on Friday when the sun was shining and pick up trash that had collected on streets and parking lots through the winter months.
"It was nice they all came together and went out and wanted to do this," she said. "They are all working hard and doing a great job."
Bremigen said he stopped and spoke with the students and let them know he appreciated their work.
"It was something to just see them out taking care of the city," he said. "I was truly impressed."
Jaylin Bultes, 15, and Kyara Guisewite, 18, both students at Five Star, were picking up litter near Third and Packer Street and both said they were enjoying the work and weather.
"It's a nice day and I am glad to be outside helping out," Bultes said. "Plus we are cleaning up all the trash and helping."
Guisewhite agreed.
"It's nice to be able to help out," she said. "We are happy to help."
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was happy to see the students helping in the community.
"It's great to see the youth in the community taking pride in Sunbury," he said.