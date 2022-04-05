MIFFLINBURG — Several students in Mifflinburg High School’s AP English class have been writing and sending letters to The Daily Item, an exercise they describe as liberating and fun.
“I feel like the letter to the editor program is a great opportunity because it gives people the chance to share their thoughts and opinions with a wider audience,” said Hope Swarey, one of the letter-writers. “I have enjoyed sharing advice I feel has left a big impact on my life, and being published in the paper makes me feel even more accomplished.”
Another letter-writer, Marissa Allen, said the program was a “great way for the community to be able to write about topics that they feel passionate about, and topics that they feel need to be brought to light.”
The assignment “allowed teens in our community to express our thoughts and feelings,” Allen continued. “I enjoy seeing my work and fellow classmates’ work in the paper.”
This is not the first time Mifflinburg students have written letters to the editor as part of an AP English class program, said teacher Beth Faunce.
“I have been teaching the class for over ten years,” Faunce said. “We have been writing letters to The Daily Item for more than eight years. I have the articles clipped and saved at school.”
Faunce does not monitor the content of the letters.
“It is freedom of speech,” she said.
The student voices assignment is a fun piece, Faunce said. “It gives them a chance to voice their opinions without the stringent boundaries that most assignments have. They read and write a great deal in this class. I look for scholarship essays that fulfill the learning goals in the class, so they also have a chance to win some money, and many of them have.”
Faunce said she has sometimes been surprised by what her students write.
“I have learned and changed my opinion of a few things,” she said. “For instance, ‘dress coding’ girls. We tell girls that they are responsible for making sure boys don’t get distracted. I now see that boys need to learn to focus on their own. Some students write content that shocks and upsets their parents.”
Last year, a student was told by her mother that the mother was ashamed of her letter and worried what the people at church would say, Faunce said. “Other students write opinions that mirror the values they were raised with. One letter in opposition of standardized testing was picked up by a national publication and reprinted. I think that student is now completing a PhD. I’m proud that they take it seriously and write about what is important to them.”
Hannah Fee, a letter-writer, said the program, “has allowed teens in our community to express our thoughts and feelings. I enjoy seeing my work and fellow classmates’ work in the paper. I enjoy having my thoughts posted in the paper. I feel it is important to have teens express themselves. Several community members have reached out to me expressing their thoughts on my letter. I feel good that my letters are being read.”
For the most part, Faunce follows the curriculum set out by the College Board for the AP Language and Composition course.
“The class focuses on reading and writing works of non-fiction,” Faunce said. “We spend a lot of time determining the validity of a work by considering bias, fallacy, spurious correlations and more. My love for teaching began with a love of fiction. I was not excited about teaching this class, and now I love it. I think it is the most valuable skill we can teach today. The first strategy we learn is to question everything we read and to look for what isn’t being answered in a piece.”
