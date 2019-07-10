A dozen students, including eight from the Valley, have received scholarships from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
FCFP recently awarded $51,411 in scholarships to twelve local students graduating from Danville, Lewisburg, Mifflin, Millville, Milton, Mount Carmel, Sullivan County and Warrior Run School Districts. Eligibility and criteria varied for each scholarship.
2019 recipients include:
Danville Area School District
Mackenzie Jenkins, Chuck Yost Memorial Scholarship Fund, $500, Slippery Rock University;
Samantha Kennedy, Patton Family Scholarship Fund, $2,654, University of Delaware;
Lewisburg Area School District
Jacob Rothman, Jennie Stackhouse Erdley Memorial Scholarship Fund, $1,500, Swarthmore College;
Allison Reed, Bronze Scholarship Fund, $610, Hamilton College;
Mifflin County School District
Abigail Traxler, Daniel G. Fultz and Helen I. Fultz Scholarship Fund, $1,783, Lycoming College;
Millville Area School District
Kolten Smith, Doris Watts Poole (Class of 1957) Scholarship Fund, $16,326, Pennsylvania College of Technology;
Milton Area School District
Brianna Hulsizer, Gina Barnhart Memorial Scholarship Fund, $400, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania;
Mount Carmel Area School District
Doherty Fesniak, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,375, Penn State University;
Dante Sabolchick, Anne L. "Annie" Alexander and Blaise Robert "B R" Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, $2,375, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania;
Sullivan County School District
Anastasia Miller, L. L. Baumunk & Son, Inc. Scholarship Fund, $1,000, Juniata College;
Jacob Saxe; Arey Family Scholarship Fund, $1,888, Pennsylvania College of Technology;
Warrior Run School District
Jessie Weng, Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund, $20,000, University of Pittsburgh Greensburg.
In 2018, FCFP awarded more than $285,000 to 97 students from school districts in Bradford County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Mifflin County, Montour County, Northumberland County, Snyder County, Sullivan County and Union County.