NEW COLUMBIA — Nearly 350 students at White Deer Elementary School designed and created holiday cards for veterans in Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home in Blair County.
Those letters and cards were picked up on Friday afternoon by Doug Walter, of the Union County Veterans Foundation, who will deliver those cards next week. The 342 Milton Area students in kindergarten through fifth grade have been working on those cards for several weeks.
"It's really important that our students understand the significance of what our veterans have done," said second-grade teacher Sonya Ferguson, who is in charge of the card program. "They come to school, they participate in sports, they go to church, all because of the sacrifice of our veterans. A lot of veterans aren't able to spend the holidays with their families. These cards help let them know that they're not forgotten."
The school has organized the program since 2017. In the past, letters have been sent to nursing homes, Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in Luzerne County and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.
Several fifth-grade students on Friday were finishing up their cards for Walter to pick up.
"I like making people happy," said Kamekha Bentley, 10, of Milton. "They deserve it."
Payton Day, 10, of Milton, said she feels good when she makes the cards for veterans.
Britney Wang, 10, of Milton, said she thanked the veterans for serving and wrote "Happy holidays" in her cards.
"I'm trying to write positive things so they don't feel down this Christmas," said Ellie Berge, 10, of Milton.
Brooke Moser, 10, of New Columbia, said she wanted veterans to feel good for the holidays.
Walter said he is proud of what the students and the Union County Veterans Foundation have accomplished.
"It was a dream to make this a community event in Mifflinburg," he said.
The school also prepares a bulletin board where students can bring in pictures of their loves ones who served or are still serving in the armed forces, said Ferguson.
