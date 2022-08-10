LEWISBURG — Every Wednesday, you'd be hard-pressed to find a good parking spot at the Lewisburg Farmers Market on Fairground Road, a long-time popular destination for Valley consumers interested in fresh produce, farm to table.
Trudy Bingaman, of Sunbury, said that's exactly why she goes.
"For fresh produce," Bingaman said. "I know you can get vegetables in a can, but it's not the same. You can also save some money by shopping carefully."
A small bucket (basket) of tomatoes, $3. A larger basket, $5. A large canteloupe, $3.50. Peaches, $5 for a basketful.
Brittany Swede, of New Berlin, said she comes to this market. I want to do some canning and pick up stuff for that. Some of the prices are comparable to grocery prices, "but you can't beat the freshness. And you have better prices here with organic produce."
The markets help farmers and the local economy, according to a recent study by the Penn State Cooperative Extension.
330 markets, $100 million
Brian F. Moyer, educational program associate with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Extension and author of the study, said he collected data from a number of markets across the state this year and last year.
There are more than 330 open-air farmer's markets in Pennsylvania, he said, and they generate more than $100 million of economic activity in a 5-6 month market season.
In Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, Moyer said, it "looks like there are about a dozen markets. I don't have any specific data on those markets. But I would estimate that those markets generate a conservative $3.5 million dollars of economic activity in a market season of 5-6 months."
Moyer's study took a look at 15 percent of local farmer's markets, statewide, last year and found they generated $18 million in economic activity.
Open-air farmer's markets, on-farm markets and public markets are essential businesses that provide more than fresh food, said Moyer,
“They create jobs, help drive the local economy, and allow farms and food artisans to retain a much higher portion of the food dollar,” he said.
What the study from Penn State Extension underscores most of all is that farmer's markets are a unique and powerful driver of economic growth, especially for small businesses, Moyer said.
“Farmers markets are more than nice events in our communities," he said. "They are essential to our local food economy. Markets provide a common space for farms and food businesses to offer their products and given incubate new businesses.”
Lowering the cost of your food bill
"Though I am not an expert on this, it would make sense that buying from local farmers at private farm stands or farmer's markets would save people money, as the cost of regional or national shipping is not transferred to the consumer when buying produce local," said Andrew Miller, executive director, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
The most important benefit of farmer's markets, Miller said, would be supporting local farmers and neighbors and local businesses who really need support.
"One must (also) remember that some of the produce at public farm markets (not roadside on the farm property) are not sourced from local farmers," Miller said. "If your goal is to buy local and support local agricultural, simply ask where their farm is located."