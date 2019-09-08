A new study co-authored by a Bucknell University professor notes that higher student loan debt may be pushing new graduates away from public service work and into higher-paying private-sector jobs.
Bucknell University Freeman College of Management professor Eddy Ng and Jasmine McGinnis Johnson, a public policy and public administration professor at George Washington University, authored the study, which analyzed data from more than 8,000 graduating students attending 126 Canadian colleges and universities. It was published recently by Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly.
“We speculate that these students may have preferred public employment, but prioritize financial considerations such as paying off debt quickly ahead of satisfying intrinsic needs and choose higher-paying private sector employment for an initial career,” Ng said.
The study reported business majors were more likely to indicate a private-sector career. Engineering students were more likely to choose private sector careers over the public sector.
The authors conclude that it is important to curb rising student debt levels in order to allow graduates to fulfill their public service career interests following graduation.
The study reports that students with public sector career interests still had the larger student debt, followed by those with interest in nonprofits and then the private sector.
“Students may feel that higher initial salaries in the private sector, which typically exceed those in public service by 14 percent, may assist with paying off high levels of education debt,” Ng said. “Our study found that paying off education debt quickly seems to be a more immediate consideration than public service motivation in their initial career choices.”
Overall, 58 percent of respondents were interested in private sector careers, while 35 percent were interested in a public career with only 8 percent looking at nonprofit careers.
“Rising education debt should not be a reason for shunning public and nonprofit careers,” the authors wrote.