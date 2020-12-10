Study: Single ventilator can support two patients in crisis situations

As more and more Pennsylvanians infected with COVID-19 go on ventilators, a new study shows using a single ventilator to support two patients could be feasible in crisis situations involving a ventilator shortage,
A team of clinical investigators from Geisinger partnered with Bucknell University and Kitware, a New York-based software research and development company, to develop a model to simulate scenarios in which two patients share one ventilator. Researchers said sharing ventilators should a last-resort treatment.
“In resource-limited regions of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to create equipment shortages,” said Dr. Mark Poler, an anesthesiologist at Geisinger and a co-author of the study. “While single-patient ventilation is preferable, under extreme circumstances and in resource-challenged regions, multi-patient ventilation is a potentially viable option and can significantly increase the capacity to care for critically ill patients. Our simulations provide a conceptual framework and guidelines for clinical patient selection.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has created shortages of medical supplies and equipment, including life-saving ventilators, around the world. Earlier this year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidelines for ventilator sharing in cases of ventilator shortage.
Researchers created whole-body physiological simulations of 287 COVID-19 patients with varying levels of lung function and oxygen saturation index (OSI) that could be successfully managed using a dedicated ventilator. The simulation allows researchers to observe secondary effects that would not be apparent when modeling the mechanics of ventilation alone.
"This study shows that the Pulse Physiology Engine can simulate realistic equipment mechanics and patient physiology for a variety of illness severities," said Rachel Clipp, a technical leader on Kitware's Medical Computing Team and co-author of the study. "Having the ability to leverage these capabilities during a pandemic provides valuable clinical information that can be used to inform medical treatment in resource-constrained situations."