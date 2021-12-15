Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I loved this stuffed bagel bites recipe more than I expected. It was super quick, low maintenance, but, more importantly, it was delicious.
Bagels are a great meal in the morning because they are incredibly filling and you can switch them up how you want.
If I were to change anything about this recipe, it would be to add a bit more flour, or at least when flattening the dough, because the dough was incredibly sticky and a bit difficult to work with.
This recipe would be incredibly easy to change by adding different toppings like cinnamon and sugar, adding different fillings like raisins to the dough, or if you’re one who doesn’t like cream cheese you could simply take it out of the recipe.
This is definitely a recipe I would double or even triple because it’s so good, and it doesn’t make a lot. This recipe will definitely be on our schedule for breakfast, mainly because it is so filling and I just can’t get enough of it.
Vanessa: We are always on the lookout for ways to change up breakfast, but keep it easy. We really enjoyed this bagel bites recipe because you can control the size of the bites. I like this because sometimes a whole bagel is too much, and a half isn’t enough. We chose to make them with 2 tablespoons of dough each, but this can be adapted to your preference, keeping in mind that you may need to adjust the cooking time.
My favorite part was the cream cheese filling. This is a huge perk if you are known to eat on the go. Since the cream cheese is inside the bagel, rather than on top, there is less chance of making a mess. Make up several batches of these with different cream cheese flavors and/or toppings then pop in the freezer. Thaw, then microwave or air fry to reheat for a delicious breakfast or snack. You can also use self rising flour in lieu of the flour, baking powder and salt.
As you may have realized, we always find ourselves needing to make ingredients or substituting them for something comparable. This is a really great way to see how different ingredients can be utilized, saving yourself money and oftentimes a trip to the grocery store.
STUFFED BAGEL BITES
1 cup flour
1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
4 oz. cream cheese, cut into cubes
1 egg white
Everything bagel seasoning
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix flour, yogurt, baking powder, salt and egg white together in a medium bowl.
Divide the dough evenly into 8 portions (about 3 tbsp. each of dough). Place on a baking sheet and flatten.
Add cream cheese to the center of each portion, and form the dough around the cream cheese.
Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning.
Bake for 25 minutes.