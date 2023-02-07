SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will offer a new criminal justice major beginning in the fall semester.
“Susquehanna University has always offered courses relevant to careers in law, but the creation of a criminal justice major allows us to expand our course offerings for students who are interested in a wider range of careers,” said Nick Clark, chair and professor of political science.
The new major is for students interested in careers in law enforcement and other areas, such as social work and nonprofit management.
“The popular conception is that a criminal justice major is a pathway to careers in law enforcement,” Clark said. “While that is true, this interdisciplinary program will also prepare students for careers in politics, government and nonprofit administration, and for work in schools and the policy sector.”
— MARCIA MOORE