SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is ranked as one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges by The Princeton Review.
Susquehanna's selection in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges was based on a survey of administrators at 835 colleges in 2020-21 regarding their institutions’ sustainability-related policies, practices and programs.
“We know that a commitment to environmental stewardship is important to our current students and to students who are in the process of making their college decision,” said Kathy Straub, interim dean of Susquehanna’s School of Natural and Social Sciences and director of the Center for Environmental Education and Research. “We are gratified to again be recognized by The Princeton Review for our ongoing sustainability efforts.”
The full ranking can be accessed at princetonreview.com
— MARCIA MOORE