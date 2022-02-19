SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced 2008 graduate, Taiisha Swinton-Buck, will deliver this year’s keynote address at the May 28 commencement ceremony.
Swinton-Buck is principal at Baltimore’s Digital Harbor High School and last year was named Principal of the Year by Maryland Association of Secondary Principals.
Born and raised in Mount Vernon, N.Y., Swinton-Buck received a bachelor’s degree at Susquehanna and earned a master’s degree in educational administration and doctorate in educational leadership from Drexel University.
As principal of Baltimore’s Digital Harbor High School, Swinton-Buck has made record-setting impacts in attendance, grade averages and graduation rates. She created a robust secondary incentive system to reduce suspensions and classroom incidents. She built a positive behavioral reinforcement program that focuses on student needs and wants. Her mantra is ‘connection before content’ and she knows most of her 1,300 students by name.
“Taiisha has taken the skills and values she gained from Susquehanna, enhanced with her continued educational and professional experience, and is now multiplying her impact with her students,” said Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green. “I can think of no one more worthy to bring before our graduates to offer her message of persistence, perseverance and hope for the future.”
Susquehanna’s 164th Commencement, celebrating the Class of 2022, is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 28, in the Field House of the James W. Garrett Sports Complex.