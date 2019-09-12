SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Freshwater Research Institute (FRI) received a $5,000 grant from the American Geophysical Union to provide expanded environmental education programs for local students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
As part of the grant, the FRI will create learning modules its staff and SU student researchers can deliver in area classrooms or in the field. The modules, which will also be used as outreach to all ages during community events, will focus on four main themes: What is a Watershed?; Water Quality and Biomonitoring; Fish Grow in Forests; and Community Engagement.
“This funding allows us to reach beyond our existing partnerships to a wider geographic area and in a more intentional way,” said Katherine Straub, professor and chair of the Department of Earth and Environmental Science and director of Susquehanna’s Center for Environmental Education and Research. “We will also be able to engage more community members, increase awareness and appreciation for the earth sciences and support our local teachers.”
— THE DAILY ITEM