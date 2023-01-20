SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University freshman Allen Cieslak sent an encouraging note to Selinsgrove Elementary School kindergarten student Case Beers before they met Friday.
“Never give up on your dreams because you can be whatever you want in life,” Cieslak wrote after describing a difficult time as he pursued his athletic goals.
Cieslak and several other members of SU’s basketball team visited teacher Julie Prusch’s kindergarten class Friday morning to help with several science experiments.
The basketball team has been invited to her classroom every January since 2006 and this year they began the outreach by sharing notes with students before meeting in person.
During one experiment Friday morning, SU freshman Emezie Egeonu drew a heartfelt response from kindergartner Barrett Sipler after dropping colorful candies into a cup of water.
“It’s beautiful,” said Sipler as the clear water turned green.
The hour-long classroom visit by the college athletes “is a great way to bond with the team and learn about people in the community,” said Cieslak.
SU senior Quincy Haughton has visited Prusch’s class several times over the years and said it benefits everyone involved.
“We take pride in helping out the community,” he said, adding that he hopes it encourages people to attend SU basketball games and other sporting events. “It feels good to have people cheer you on.”
By bringing the two groups of students together, Prusch, whose husband, Mark, is an assistant basketball coach at the university, hopes to foster relationships.
The event will continue today with all of the kindergarten students and their families invited to attend free of charge a basketball game at Susquehanna, followed by a meet-and-greet with the players.