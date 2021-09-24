SELINSGROVE — Students from Susquehanna and Bucknell universities joined community members Friday in a global initiative to raise awareness about the climate crisis.
About 45 people marched through the streets of Susquehanna carrying signs and speaking about their mission to address issues facing the environment as part of a worldwide Fridays For Future climate strike which was held weeks before the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November.
Learning about the impact climate change is having on the environment prompted Susquehanna University junior Grant Rowe to change his major from history education to environmental studies and political science.
"I was aware of climate change but I learned about the positive improvements people can make while I was working in the campus garden," he said.
Another change he's made to help improve the environment is becoming a vegan. He and other environmental activists say cutting out meat reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
There were protests around the world Friday, from Japan, Indian and Nigeria to Greece, Italy, Germany and Britain — amid dire warnings that the planet faces dangerous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply in coming years.
The idea for a global "climate strike" was inspired by teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's solo protest in Stockholm three years ago. It snowballed into a mass movement until the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to large gatherings. Activists have only recently started staging smaller protests again.
Sydney Hergan, the Susquehanna student who organized the local strike, said she wanted an outlet where she and her peers could demonstrate their concern.
"A lot of students feel like there's nothing they can do and I wanted to give them and community members a chance to engage in the global movement," she said. "People who show up can show (government leaders) how much we care about these issues."
John Hubbell, a professor at Susquehanna, urged the students to get involved with the environmental studies program "if you are interested in ways to live a good a good life and make a change on the earth."
Susquehanna University student Casey Dunn shared with the crowd his experience living in an area on the East Coast heavily hit by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
"The flooding was enough to level parts of some of my neighbors' homes," he said. "The frequency of these tropical storms is disheartening and ruining our ecosystems."
The Associated Press contributed to this report