SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University Choir is embarking on a spring break tour to the Philadelphia area this week.
It’s the first tour for the choir in two years since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Performances are free and open to the public and will be held at 7 p.m. at the following sites:
Tuesday, at Council Rock South High School in Holland.
Wednesday at Downingtown High School in Exton
Friday at Conrad Weiser High School, Robesonia.
The university choir, under the direction of Amy Voorhees, Cyril M. Stretansky professor of choral music and director of choral activities, recently performed at the Eastern American Choral Directors Association conference in Boston.
The choir was the only collegiate ensemble from Pennsylvania and one of only four ensembles selected from the state. The biennial conference draws choral directors from 11 states across the Northeast.