SELINSGROVE — Zachary Wright bowed his head and clutched his graduation cap in his left hand, as his mother, Elsie, helped hang and adjust the requisite honor cords across his shoulders ahead of the rescheduled commencement ceremony Saturday morning for Susquehanna University’s Class of 2020.
Wright’s parents, brothers and niece chatted him up briefly outside the Field House of the James W. Garrett Sports Complex, where two separate ceremonies were held for the estimated 300 graduates, their guests and university faculty. COVID-19 forced the postponement of ceremonies last year.
Susquehanna split the two ceremonies by majors. The university first planned for one ceremony but the amount of interest from last year’s class led to the expansion, university spokesperson Amanda O’Rourke said.
“It’s kind of nice to try and reinvent what was supposed to happen,” said Wright, of Bethlehem, who graduated with a degree in psychology.
It was the Wright family’s second graduation at the Selinsgrove school within a week. Zachary Wright’s brother, Brandon, graduated May 16 with a degree in political science as a member of the Class of 2021.
“We’ll see you when you’re walking,” Elsie Wright told her son as he headed off to line up for procession into the Field House.
Olivia Wetherhold, of Muncy, waited in line ahead of procession. She came from New York City, where she now lives and works at the 9/11 Museum and Memorial. When Commencement was postponed indefinitely last summer, Wetherhold painted a message atop her cap and mortarboard: The best is yet to come.
“I wanted to symbolize that things will get better,” said Wetherhold, who earned a degree in anthropology. “I (painted) a globe to show that I’m not staying put. I want to travel, I want to get around, I want to explore.”
Donovan Gayles, former president of the Student Government Association, reflected on the moments that made the Susquehanna University experience unique. Moments like sharing Thanksgiving dinner served by faculty, playing sports and cheering on university athletes, even late night walks home from Bots Tavern. He challenged his class to achieve, lead and serve.
“How will you embody these pillars through your own values? How will you ask more questions and challenge the status quo? What legacy do you want to leave behind?” Gayles asked.
University President Jonathan Green kept track of the days since he was able to welcome the Class of 2020 back “home”: 422 days by his count. He credited the class for being resilient, noting how they adjusted to online coursework and kept the school’s radio station WQSU operating from bedrooms across the country. He encouraged the new alumni to live without regrets and to take nothing for granted.
“Opportunities are fleeting. Seize that moment. Have no regrets,” Green said.