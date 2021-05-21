When Samuel Emmanuel left Susquehanna University to study in Senegal last year as part of the university's Global Opportunities program, he never could have imagined the whirlwind that followed.
Emmanuel, a newly minted SU graduate, was studying in Africa last spring when COVID exploded across the globe. A Nigerian native who now calls Selinsgrove home, Emmanuel went to Nigeria to stay with his family, not returning to Selinsgrove until March, just weeks before his college graduation.
Through it all, Emmanuel never stopped leading his classmates at SU. The class vice president help keep his class connected as much as he could even from Africa.
The leadership he displayed made him an easy choice as one of the Alumni Association's Outstanding Seniors award. Tessa Rendina, a global management major from Gambrills, Maryland, was the other. The award dates to 1962 and is given to two seniors with good academic standing, who are active in leadership roles, extracurricular activities, volunteer work and other accomplishments, a university release noted Friday.
“Everything that Samuel does is an aspiration of leadership. Similar to his academic experiences, he doesn't simply check a box, he dives in headfirst,” said nominator Allie Grill, associate director of employer engagement. “The biggest example of this is his role as vice president of the Class of 2021. Remotely, he coordinated a decentralized Senior Week in a short time frame, successfully meeting the expectations of his peers. Samuel's kindness and community orientation improve the experience of those around him. He's an excellent self-advocate and an advocate of the SU community.”
Emmanuel, a double major in communication arts and French studies, said Friday he came to the United States in 2015. He graduated from Plymouth-Whitemarsh before moving to Selinsgrove.
Emmanuel embraced the college experience and the list of outreach and programs he was involved in prove that. During his time on campus, Emmanuel participated in the American Sign Language Club, Circle K, French Club, Hillel and Jewish Life, InterVarsity, Lamentations Gospel Choir, O-Team, Student Government Association, SU SPLASH and WQSU.
Even with his resume, Emmanuel said he was surprised to get the call for a couple of reasons.
"I was very surprised, I didn't even know about the award," he admitted. "It's a huge accomplishment. They showed me what the people who nominated me wrote and I was so honored."
Emmanuel said he made it a point to stay connected with classmates, even as COVID separated them all over the past year. Instead of returning to Selinsgrove last spring, Emmanuel said he studied remotely from Nigeria.
"It was a challenge," Emmanuel said of the year away. "I was in a different time zone, trying to study remotely, but I wanted to stay involved in everything."
He helped organize the university's annual senior week activities, but with doubts regarding a normal commencement, he wanted to see events throughout the spring semester, especially when he returned home in March.
"Working with the Office of Leadership and Engagement, we wanted to spread events out," he said. "We had a Thursday retreat, a senior self-care day with yoga, even for the remote students, and had some challenges on social media. I just wanted to find different ways to stay connected but do it in a way that was safe for the entire community."
Emmanuel said he will be moving to the Philadelphia area where he hopes to put his dual degree to good use. He is eyeing a career in public relations, he said.
Rendina also engaged in a variety of activities on campus, including serving as an admission senior intern and membership in Enactus, Sigma Kappa, Student Government Association and women’s soccer and track and field.
“Tessa’s accomplishments include her high GPA, international remote internship, study abroad and research experience in Cape Town, South Africa, and her outstanding work in and for admission,” said Michaeline Shuman, assistant provost and director of SU’s Career Development Center. “Through her extensive work with Enactus, Tessa has developed and conducted business and life skills workshops for teens at Selinsgrove's Regional Engagement Center, volunteered while abroad in Argentina and cares deeply about the welfare of the university and surrounding community.”