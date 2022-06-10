Susquehanna University has named Jeff Listwak vice president for finance following a nationwide search.
Listwak is the current senior vice president for business affairs and treasurer at Robert Morris University in Moon Township and has more than 30 years of experience in the field.
He will succeed Mike Coyne, who served for many years at Susquehanna, when he joins the university July 11.
Listwak will oversee all finance functions, information technology, risk management and and about 25 staff in those areas.
At Robert Morris University, Listwak has managed $150 million improvement projects, including the construction of an events center which represents the largest capital project in the history of the university, and overseen facilities, human resources, information technology, purchasing and financial operations and the management and administration of the investment policy for the university’s endowment.
"Jeff brings a remarkable depth of experience from higher education and the private sector,” University President Jonathan Green said. “As the financial environment becomes ever more complex, having that breadth of perspective and operations experience will be critical to our success. We are fortunate to have him joining our leadership team.”
Prior to joining Robert Morris University in 2004, Listwak was a senior director and controller for an internet supply management and e-commerce company and a manager in accounting and auditing at Deloitte & Touche LLP, an audit, tax and professional services firm.
Listwak earned his master's degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of Business, and his bachelor of science in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“I am honored to be joining the Susquehanna team on solid financial ground,” Listwak said. “A strong financial foundation is crucial to ensuring the university continues to provide the transformational education it is known for, and I look forward to working with the university’s senior leadership team to secure Susquehanna’s success far into the future.”