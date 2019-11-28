SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has launched new dual-degree programs in chemistry with Case Western Reserve and Columbia universities and Washington University in St. Louis.
Chemistry majors at Susquehanna will be able to earn two bachelor’s degrees in five years: A Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Susquehanna, followed by a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Case Western Reserve, Columbia or WashU.
“Students who take advantage of this option will receive the unique pairing of a liberal arts and sciences education and an engineering degree from one of three of the leading universities in the country,” said Swarna Basu, professor of chemistry at Susquehanna. “This ensures they stand out in a competitive workplace.”
Susquehanna already offers cooperative programs in engineering for students majoring in physics, mathematics or computer science.
