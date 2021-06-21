SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is transforming a four-acre field off Sassafras Street into a garden filled with wildflowers, native trees and a walking path.
The wetland meadow adjacent to Liberty Alley is near an unnamed tributary that spills into the Susquehanna River, so planting trees and flowers with an $18,000 Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant will provide a buffer that will slow water entering the stream and filter nutrients from nearby farmland, said Adrienne Gemberling, senior project manager of the Chesapeake Conservancy.
"It's a multi-purpose project," she said Monday morning as 11 students planted small trees in a grid.
While benefiting the Chesapeake Bay, it also will provide a colorful display of wildflowers and trees native to the state like Allegheny serviceberry and redbud, and provide a walking path through the gardens.
"It's great for wildlife. The birds and bees will be able to forage," said Gemberling.
Earth and Environmental Sciences Professor Kathy Straub said the empty field owned and regularly mowed by Susquehanna was the site of a former town dump.
As the property was being prepared last year for this year's planting, students like senior Cara Brennan discovered the remnants of the dump during excavation.
"There was a lot of trash. We found a lot of bottles and glass," she said. "It will be nice to see" it turned into a garden. There's no reason to have just an empty field."
Zach Carnegie, a DCNR riparian buffer specialist, said similar projects are taking place across the state to protect the Chesapeake Bay.
"The property is not used for anything so why not convert it into something native, natural," he said of the Selinsgrove field.
In 2019, the university planted about 2,000 branch cuttings of trees in a wet area near the Center for Environmental Education and Research as a forest buffer to improve water quality.